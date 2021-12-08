George Perez, creator of the ‘Teen Titans’ and ‘Avengers,’ claims that cancer will kill him in less than a year.

George Perez, a legendary comic book artist, disclosed on Tuesday that he has stage III pancreatic cancer.

Perez, 67, shared the news on Facebook, explaining that he received the diagnosis near the end of last month. He said that the cancer is inoperable surgically and that he only has a year to live.

“On November 29th, after undergoing surgery for a blockage in my liver, I received confirmation that I have Stage 3 Pancreatic Cancer,” the beloved musician stated. “It’s surgically inoperable, and my life expectancy is projected to be between 6 months and a year.” While a variety of treatment options remain on the table, Perez has decided to “let nature take its course” rather than spend many more days seeing specialists and undergoing intensive radiation treatments.

He went on to say, “I’ve been given the option of chemotherapy and/or radiation therapy.” “However, after considering all of the factors and calculating how much of my remaining days would be consumed by doctor visits, treatments, hospital stays, and dealing with the medical system’s often stressful and frustrating bureaucracy, I’ve decided to let nature take its course and enjoy whatever time I have left with my beautiful wife of 40 years, my family, friends, and fans.” Perez began his career as a penciler on Marvel’s mainstream superhero comics in the 1970s, working on publications such as Astonishing Tales and Deadly Hands of Kung Fu. Along with writer Bill Mantlo, he is credited with co-creating White Tiger, the first Latin American lead in American superhero comics. He worked on important titles including The Avengers, The Inhumans, and The Fantastic Four throughout the decade.

In 1980, he co-created The New Teen Titans with writer Marv Wolfman at DC Comics, which was one of his most significant contributions to the medium. The storied run is credited with catapulting the youthful team from obscurity to pop cultural stardom. The cast of characters presented in Perez’s book, which includes Robin, Starfire, Raven, Cyborg, and Beast Boy, may still be seen in animated adaptations in HBO Max’s Titans.

