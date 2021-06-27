George Osborne, the former chancellor of the University of Oxford, has been named the new chairman of the British Museum.

The former Conservative MP will join the board of trustees on September 1 and will take over as chairman from Sir Richard Lambert on October 4 after the board unanimously approved his nomination, according to the museum.

Mr. Osborne, who stood down as editor-in-chief of the Evening Standard newspaper at the end of March, joined investment bank Robey Warshaw as a partner in April and remains chairman of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership.

“I am ecstatic to be joining the staff at the British Museum – and incredibly privileged to have been given the opportunity to apply for this position, and to have been chosen by the trustees to become their chair,” he added.

“I’ve always admired the British Museum. It is, in my opinion, the best museum on the planet. It’s a location that brings people from all walks of life together and conveys the tale of our shared humanity.”

Minouche, Baroness Mr Osborne will collaborate with the board to widen the institution’s audience as it embarks on a “huge program of renewal,” according to Shafik, deputy chair of the British Museum.

The British Museum’s director, Hartwig Fischer, said the institution was experiencing the “largest transformative endeavor” in its history.

“George Osborne knows the museum well and values the confidence in which it is held around the world,” he continued.

“He recognizes the British Museum’s vital role in the country’s recovery, providing opportunity for everyone to discover the collection as their own – on site, through loans to local museums, and online.”