George-Osaghae-Kay died as a result of a spiraling habit.

Before things spiraled out of control, Kerry Katona’s ex-husband began dabbling in cocaine at an early age.

George Osaghae-Kay, a former professional rugby league footballer from Hollybank Moore, Warrington, had been struggling with the effects of drug misuse for several years before collapsing at the Holiday Inn hotel in Runcorn on July 6, 2019.

After it was revealed that a police officer had found “remnants” of cocaine in the 39-year-hotel old’s room that evening but decided not to perform any searches or arrest him, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) launched an investigation.

He had been hospitalized to Warrington Hospital with drug-induced psychosis only two months before his death, and was discharged the same day.

He was hospitalized in 2014 after suffering a “small heart attack” as a result of his cocaine addiction.

Ashley Kay, his brother, told a Warrington Coroner’s Court inquest held at the Parr Hall on Tuesday that his drug usage “grew” during his marriage to Ms Katona, which ended around 2017.

“We want to make it obvious that the drug taking period escalated over his time with his wife and became much worse when they divorced, due to the fact that he was prevented from seeing his child,” Mr Kay told the inquest.

Mr. Osaghae-Kay was a natural athlete as a kid, and if he had put in more effort, his early potential in rugby league may have led him even further.

Hilary Kay, his mother, made a statement that was summarized by Peter Sigee, assistant coroner for Cheshire, who said: “He did not fully apply himself to his sport. George had used recreational drugs since he was a child, she knew.

“He was a tall young man who appeared to be much older than he was. He used to sneak out to a local nightclub in Warrington when he was younger.

“She was aware that his substance misuse had worsened since roughly May of this year.

“At the time, he had a social life that centred around famous acquaintances who would offer him with money, and there was talk of assisting him in establishing a business abroad.”

“There were personal,” Ms Kay wrote, referring to stress in his life.

“The summary comes to an end.”