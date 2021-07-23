George from Asda reveals a ‘stunning’ £18 table, but customers want more information.

After seeing a “beautiful small” £18 table online, George at Asda shoppers were thrilled, but some were distracted by another feature.

Because of its vast choice of fashion and homeware items, Asda’s in-house brand George has gained in popularity.

George at Asda has 663k Instagram followers and uses social media to keep customers up to date on the newest stock and product launches.

The retailer posted a picture of its £18 pink metal side table with rose gold-toned legs on Instagram.

“No room is complete without our pink metal side table Shop online and in-store now,” George at Asda captioned the photo.

More than 6,500 people liked the photo. While some customers were taken aback by the table, others were eager to get their hands on the round glass vase that sat on it.

In the comments section, they expressed their opinions.

“Do you sell the vase as well?” Abby inquired.

“Do you sell the vase and floral arrangement?” Samantha inquired.

“That vase, though,” Petra commented, adding a heart emoji.

“Is this vase available?” Nicola inquired.

Sara stated, “I require the vase.”

Other customers complimented the table.

“I really like this,” Grace said.

“That is breathtaking,” Nic exclaimed.

“What a lovely little table,” Liz said. It’d be perfect in my newly painted pastel room.”

Jenn exclaimed, “I adore!!!!!!”

“This is cute,” Hayley added.