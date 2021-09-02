George Floyd is investigating a ‘disturbing’ image of Derek Chauvin using school logos.

After a student in Norman Public Schools in Oklahoma allegedly put school logos on an edited picture of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and George Floyd, the district has launched an investigation.

Chauvin is seen squatting on Floyd’s neck as he is pinned to the ground in the shot, which was taken moments before Floyd’s death. According to Oklahoma’s News4, the student’s changed photograph put the Norman North High School emblem on Chauvin’s head and the Norman High School insignia on Floyd’s head.

According to the school system, the photo was shared on social media by a student who used it as a reference to show competitive intentions at Thursday night’s “Crosstown Clash” football game between two high schools.

According to the school district, “we were made aware of a worrisome social media post from a student regarding the impending Crosstown Clash football game yesterday.” “The post’s insensitivity, as well as the message it conveys, are utterly wrong and unacceptable. The school administration is looking into the case and will treat it according to district policy.”

Some community leaders were outraged by the changed image.

“I’m extremely unhappy to see that image exploited and produced in such a way, and I don’t want to be disappointed in our young people,” Black Lives Matter Oklahoma City’s Rev. T. Sheri Dickerson told News4. “I believe that everyone should be outraged or injured, regardless of race, nationality, religious origin, or even how they identify politically. I’m hoping this is a teachable lesson and that it won’t happen again.”

“We’re not doing a very good job,” Dickerson said, calling on adults and leaders to be held accountable for such incidents. Our adults engage in a lot of the same kind of persistent and improper behavior.”

Some young students have expressed their dissatisfaction with how local school boards handle political issues on campus.

Images of Black Lives Matter and Amanda Gorman, the first person to be appointed National Youth Poet Laureate, were put on her school walls in June, prompting a 9-year-old student in Minneapolis to complain her school board.

The student, identified only as Novalee in a viral video, spoke during the Lakeville Area School Board meeting in Lakeville, Minnesota, stating that the school board was corrupt. This is a condensed version of the information.