George Clooney claims he was offered $35 million for a single day’s work, but he declined.

After discussing the prospect with his wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, George Clooney stated he once turned down $35 million for one day’s work on an airline commercial.

The actor and director revealed the anecdote in an interview with The Guardian published on Friday, in which he also described his upcoming film, directed by Ben Affleck and starring him.

The Tender Bar, according to the former ER star, is a “gentle” picture that audiences in the United States can enjoy after years of “hate and anger” – a likely allusion to former President Donald Trump.

Hadley Freeman of the Guardian questioned Clooney if he ever feels like he has “enough money now.”

“I mean, absolutely.” Clooney said, “I was offered $35 million for one day’s work on an airline commercial, but I talked to Amal about it and we decided it wasn’t worth it.”

“It was [connected with]a country that, while an ally, can be dubious at times, so I figured, ‘Well, if it takes a minute’s sleep away from me, it’s not worth it,'” he added.

Clooney did not specify whether country or airline was involved.

He also talked about directing the upcoming film, which is a coming-of-age drama starring Affleck and is not a political film. However, when discussing The Tender Bar, the veteran actor appeared to make a reference to Trump.

“The entire country has been engaged in hate and rage for the last five years, and I’ve been a part of it at times,” Clooney remarked.

“I’ve been irritated, and this was such a sweet story. “I wanted to be a part of such a nice picture, and I felt maybe an audience would want to be a part of such a gentle experience,” he continued.

Clooney also addressed the fact that he has recently taken on less acting assignments. Despite the fact that he directed The Tender Bar, he does not appear in the film.

“There aren’t too many wonderful parts in general – and, look, I don’t have to act.” “When I reached 60 this summer, my wife and I had this chat,” he stated.

