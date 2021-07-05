George at Asda’s drinks cart looks very identical to a designer one that costs £395.

If you’re decorating your home, Asda has a spherical drinks trolley that appears identical to one sold at Oliver Bonas, but costs a lot less.

George at Asda uses social media to keep customers up to date on its homeware and fashion offerings.

The shop shared a snapshot of its Gold Metal Trim Drinks Trolley on Instagram this week, which was originally posted by Sophie (@sophkinchin).

The photo instantly went viral, with many people hailing the beverages trolley as “adorable” and “cute.”

Asda’s £30 drinks trolley is nearly identical to one marketed by designer company Oliver Bonas, but it costs £365 less.

To make it easy to move around, Asda’s trolley has two levels, a gold handle, and wheels.

With its round shape and could, Oliver Bonas’ is similar in design, except it has more levels in the centre and no handle.

Oliver Bonas, which has a store at Liverpool ONE, sells the design for £395, whereas Asda’s trolley only £30.

The Asda trolley can be found here, and the Oliver Bonas version can be found here.