George at Asda customers are clamoring for a ‘adorable’ Halloween pet gift that is quickly selling out.

After seeing a “adorable” Halloween dog jumper online, George at Asda customers were thrilled.

George, Asda’s in-house brand, has established a large following on social media, where it keeps customers up to date on all new stock and product launches.

Budget-friendly George is well-known for their diverse selection of on-trend clothing, homeware, accessories, and more.

Tesco customers adore Kelly Brook’s ‘cozy’ F&F Clothing Teddy Coat.

After uploading a Reel of its Halloween dog jumper on Instagram, the business stirred a commotion.

George at Asda captioned footage of a Dachshund wearing the sweater: “Having a frightfully fur-bulous appearance Shop Halloween online and in-store now to get your animal companions into the spirit of the season! It’s a limited-time offer, so act quickly “..

Instagram

The video was a hit with George’s 683k followers, receiving 40,000 views and a slew of comments.

Below the post, shoppers expressed their opinions.

“Oh my,” Holly responded, adding heart eye emojis.

“Aww look, I want one,” Lorraine exclaimed, tagging a friend.

“Aw Mali would look gorgeous in this,” Hannah said, tagging a friend.

“Perfect for Ruby,” Aimee said to a friend.

“Dougs needs this,” Maddie said, tagging a friend.

Others just tagged their pals on social media to direct them to the post.

You can shop for Halloween at George at Asda here, but hurry because the jumper is already sold out.