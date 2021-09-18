George at Asda consumers are stunned by the new season’s £22 coats, which he describes as “beautiful.”

A video presenting the brand’s assortment of seasonal coats online wowed George at Asda buyers.

George, Asda’s in-house brand, has a devoted following on social media, where it keeps customers up to date on all new stock and product launches.

Budget-friendly George is well-known for their diverse selection of on-trend clothing, homeware, accessories, and more.

We tested facial moisturizers from Boots, Superdrug, and Home Bargains and fell in love with the two low-cost options.

Many people are stocking up on apparel ideal for milder conditions as autumn approaches, and George at Asda sparked a buzz of excitement online when it unveiled its new coats.

George at Asda posted a video on Instagram showing stylist @missy elz wearing seven of the retailer’s new season coats.

Instagram

“Getting ready for coat season with @missy elz,” George captioned the video. Which color is your personal favorite? Prices begin at £22!”

The new coats, which start at £22, have racked up over 84k views and over 100 comments among the retailer’s 675k followers.

In the comments area underneath the video, shoppers expressed their opinions.

Susan said, “I’m particularly fond of the tan and red.”

“Red/pink and blue are winners for me,” Carla remarked.

“Ooo adore the teal!!,” Jenni exclaimed.

“I like most colors,” Natalie said.

“Love the pink coat,” said another shopper.

“I have the teal and brown, and I adore them!” Katie exclaimed.

“Have you seen these?” Anthea asked, tagging a friend.

“I loveeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee

“It’s all gorgeous,” Jane added.

“Can I have them all?” Kelly said.

Click here to find the Asda store closest to you.