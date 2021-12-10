Geoffrey Fieger: Who Is He? Oxford School Shooting Victims are being represented by a Columbine attorney.

The parents of two girls who survived the November 30 school massacre in Oxford, Michigan, filed the first lawsuit on Thursday, and the family has engaged Columbine attorney Geoffrey Fieger to represent them in two lawsuits.

Fieger is representing Jeffrey and Brandi Franz, the parents of Riley, 17, and Bella, 14, in the latest claims. Riley was shot in the neck by 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley as the two sisters exited a washroom.

The complaint, which was filed in federal court, is seeking damages of $100 million. It claims that the 15th Amendment right of the youths “to be free from danger” was violated, and that school staff behaved with “reckless disregard” for their protection.

The incident resulted in the deaths of four students and the injuries of another seven.

Crumbley is facing murder and terrorism charges. Involuntary manslaughter was also filed against his parents. According to state authorities, the parents let their kid access to a pistol despite warnings that he was a danger to the school.

“They’ll search your backpack if they suspect you’re vaping at Oxford High School,” Fieger said at a press conference, “but they refused to suspend or search a student who created what we now know were reams of murderous notes and drawings, scenarios of classroom massacre and mania.”

Fieger has worked on a number of high-profile cases, including representing the family of Isaiah Shoels, a student murdered in the Columbine High School massacre in Colorado in 1999.

“Nothing has changed in twenty years,” Fieger said of school shootings. “For God’s sake, we’ve been chatting for almost 20 years. Some of us have had enough of talking…. People will be held accountable for breaching our confidence in them to protect our children.” Fieger represented the parents of 18-year-old Isaiah Shoels, who was one of 15 people murdered in the Columbine tragedy, more than two decades ago.

The parents of the Columbine shooters, Dylan Klebold and Eric Harris, were accused of failing to supervise their children in a lawsuit filed in 1999, and damages of up to $250 million were sought.

Fieger noted at the time that “responsibility for violence sometimes extends beyond the individual who really fires the trigger.” “It can sometimes include individuals who help perpetrate individual acts of violence.” This is a condensed version of the information.