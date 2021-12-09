Geoffrey Fieger, an attorney in the Oxford shooting case, accuses school officials of’slaughter.’

An attorney for survivors of the mass shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan announced two $100 million lawsuits against the school district and its personnel at a press conference on Thursday.

“Today, we have filed a federal lawsuit…alleging that the counselors, teachers, and school administrators who failed the students at Oxford High School and virtually every term, thus violated the civil rights of the Oxford High School students who were injured and killed during this slaughter,” said attorney Geoffrey Fieger.

The claims stem from a shooting at the school on November 30 in which 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley reportedly shot and murdered four kids while wounded six others and a teacher.

Riley Franz, 17, and Bella Franz, 14, are Oxford students who have filed a federal lawsuit on their behalf. During the attack, Riley was shot in the neck while standing near to Bella. During Fieger’s press conference on Thursday, the parents of the children sat next to him.

The lawsuit claims that school officials failed to stop the attack, which left pupils with bodily and psychological trauma. Superintendent Timothy Throne, High School Principal Steven Wolf, and Dean Ryan Moore are named as defendants in the case, along with unidentified counselors, instructors, and staff workers.

The specifics of Fieger’s second anticipated complaint were not immediately accessible.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.