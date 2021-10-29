Genetically Modified Strawberries are on their way to a supermarket near you.

According to the Associated Press, two companies plan to put genetically engineered strawberries in consumers’ hands, stating that the berries will stay fresher for longer and have a longer growing season.

On Thursday, J.R. Simplot Company and Plant Science Inc. announced a partnership to create longer-lasting strawberries using genetically modified technology. J.R. Simplot Company in Idaho has previously employed the technology, and it will use genes from solely strawberries to choose features to improve the crop.

Through an earlier gene-modifying procedure on Simplot potatoes, the technology has previously been approved by the US Environmental Protection Agency and the US Food and Drug Administration.

“We’re working on the same technology with potatoes. With this technology, we have the ability to do so “Doug Cole, Simplot’s Director of Marketing and Biotech Affairs, stated.

The strawberry gene-editing approach is modeled after a natural mechanism. Although some have ethical concerns about the procedure, there is no proof that genetically modified organisms, or GMOs, are harmful to ingest.

Farmers will have fewer strawberry crop failures as a result of the technology, according to the firms, and waste will be reduced as a result of fewer strawberries being thrown away. Within a few years, the first commercially viable genetically engineered strawberries should be available.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, strawberry growers in the United States produced $2.2 billion in 2020, primarily in California. However, due to deterioration, an estimated 35% of the crop was thrown by consumers. Officials from Simplot and Plant Sciences stated genetically engineered strawberries will help reduce waste while also making them available to consumers for a longer period of time.

Plant Sciences Inc.’s president and chief executive officer, Steve Nelson, said the company has established five distinct breeding populations of strawberries that do well in different growing locales and climates during the previous 35 years.

“They have complex genomes,” Nelson explained, “which contribute to long and intricate breeding cycles.” “To make progress with traditional plant breeding, you have to look at vast populations of seedlings on an annual basis.” This could be sped up via gene editing. The purpose of the relationship with Simplot, according to Nelson, is to increase strawberry horticultural performance, as well as pest and disease tolerance and resistance.

