‘Generous’ father passed away after experiencing ‘dizziness’ and ‘headaches.’

A father who had been experiencing “dizziness” and “headaches” died of brain cancer.

Ian Stuart, of Mossley Hill, had been experiencing the symptoms for almost four months before seeing an optometrist.

However, things seemed to get increasingly worse when Ian brought his two children, Emily and Elizabeth, on vacation.

While shooting it, the lads giggle as they reverse the car and repeatedly slam it into the home.

“He suffered from dizziness and headaches for approximately four months,” Ian’s wife Kathryn Stuart told The Washington Newsday. “He went to the opticians and for whatever reason they didn’t pick anything up.”

“Ian stayed at home while the two daughters were away for the October half-term.

“I think he got the short end of the stick since I used to stay at home and work, but looking back, I think it was a blessing that he took them away for half term and had that one-on-one time with them.”

“Normally, he would take them to his mother’s house in Spain, but this time they traveled to Greece.”

“However, it wasn’t a particularly enjoyable holiday, so we were attempting to return him home.”

“The girls were rubbing his head and giving him massages.”

“He got home and it was probably 24 or 48 hours later that he came into work, because we worked together, and he was just standing there with his back to me, clutching his head.”

“Ian used to refer to them as episodes, so I informed him that I was taking him to the hospital.”

On November 19, 2009, Ian’s family received the tragic news that he had glioblastoma, a type of “aggressive” grade four brain cancer.

Doctors operated on Ian almost quickly, and Kathryn stated the family was going through a difficult period.

“We were returned home after a few days,” she explained, “and that’s the issue with something like that, you get this terrible news and then you’re sent home.”

“To be honest, I don’t think there’s much chance.”

“Chemotherapy and radiotherapy were used on Ian.

“At one point, we were going to Clatterbridge once a day.”

Ian had two operations, as well as intensive chemotherapy and radiotherapy, in the 15 months following his diagnosis, but his family sought to maintain some “normalcy.”

“We were dead set on it,” Kathryn remarked.

“The summary comes to an end.”