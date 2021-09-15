General Milley should resign over alleged China phone calls, according to Alexander Vindman and Marco Rubio.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman have asked on Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley to resign amid worries about former President Donald Trump’s secret calls to China.

According to The Washington Post, Milley made two calls to his Chinese counterpart Gen. Li Zuocheng—one days before the 2020 election and the other days after the January 6 Capitol insurgency—over fears that Trump’s actions could launch a conflict.

On Tuesday, Rubio wrote to Vice President Joe Biden, requesting that he terminate Milley “immediately” for seeking to “actively undermine” Trump.

“[Milley] aggressively worked to undermine the sitting Commander in Chief of the United States Military Forces and considered a treasonous leak of sensitive material to the Chinese Communist Party in advance of a potential armed conflict with the People’s Republic of China (PRC),” Rubio wrote. “General Milley’s actions show an obvious lack of sound judgment, and I strongly encourage you to fire him immediately.”

“General Milley has attempted to justify his rash behavior by claiming that the military’s judgment was more steady than that of the civilian commander,” he continued. “You must dismiss General Milley right away. The security of the United States and its ability to lead in the world are under jeopardy.”

Vindman, a crucial witness in Trump’s first impeachment and later described by the former president as “extremely insubordinate,” stated in a tweet that Milley should resign if the claimed phone calls occurred. The reported phone conversations, according to Vindman, “established an extraordinarily hazardous precedent” that “you can’t simply walk away from.”

Vindman wrote, “If this is true, GEN Milley must resign.” “He seized civilian power, broke the Chain of Command, and went against the sacred concept of civilian sovereignty over the military.”

Milley allegedly called Li on October 30, 2020, after being disturbed by intelligence, according to Peril.