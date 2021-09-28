General McKenzie contradicts Vice President Biden, testifying that he advised him to withdraw 2,500 troops from Afghanistan.

Top US military leaders spoke before the Senate Committee on Armed Services, answering questions about the Biden administration’s Afghanistan exit. Kenneth McKenzie, the Commander of US Central Command, responded in a way that put him at conflict with President Biden.

When Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe asked if he agreed with Army General Austin Miller’s assessment in confidential testimony, in which he declared his opposition to total withdrawal, he said, “I advocated that we maintain 2,500 troops in Afghanistan.”

This is in contrast to a comment made by President Biden last month during an ABC interview with George Stephanopoulos. “Your military advisors did not say you, ‘No, we should merely keep 2,500 troops,’” Stephanopoulos inquired. For numerous years, the situation has remained stable… ‘Do you think we can keep doing that?’ “No,” said the president in response. I don’t recall anyone saying it to me.”