General McKenzie claims that Trump’s Taliban deal has affected Afghan government and military morale.

Senior Pentagon officials stated Wednesday that the Taliban’s capture of the Afghan government and military in August was due to a 2020 US deal signed by Trump’s White House that promised a complete force withdrawal.

General Kenneth McKenzie, the head of Central Command, told the House Armed Services Committee that once the US military presence in Afghanistan fell below 2,500 troops, the dismantling of the US-backed government in Afghanistan began.

“The signing of the Doha deal had a really deleterious effect on the Afghan government and militaryâ€”psychologically more than anything else, but we provided a firm timetable for when we would leave and when they could anticipate all assistance to end,” McKenzie said.

He was alluding to an agreement struck by the Trump administration with the Taliban in Doha, Qatar, on February 29, 2020, in which the US promised to withdraw all troops by May 2021 and the Taliban agreed to a number of conditions, including no assaults on American and coalition forces. The claimed goal was to encourage the Taliban and the Afghan government to negotiate a peace deal, but that diplomatic effort never got off the ground before Biden assumed office in January.

McKenzie also stated that he had felt “for quite some time” that if the US decreased its military advisers in Afghanistan to less than 2,500, the Kabul administration would definitely collapse “and the military would follow.” He claimed that, in addition to the Doha agreement’s demoralizing effects, Biden’s April troop reduction was “the other nail in the coffin” for the 20-year war effort because it blinded the US military to conditions inside the Afghan army because “our advisers were no longer down there with those units.”

In testimony beside McKenzie, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he agreed with McKenzie’s analysis. “So the Taliban gained stronger, they escalated their offensive operations against Afghan security forces, and the Afghans were losing a lot of people on a weekly basis,” he said, adding that the Doha accord also committed the US to ending bombings against the Taliban.

The session on Wednesday was politically charged, with Republicans attempting to paint Biden as a bumbling fool.