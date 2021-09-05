General Mark Milley said a civil war in Afghanistan is “likely” and that terrorist groups are “growing.”

During a visit to Ramstein, Germany, on Saturday, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff spoke with Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin. A huge American airfield there is now processing Afghan evacuees.

His comments about a possible civil war come as the Taliban tries to solidify its grip in Afghanistan, while opposition forces in the Panjshir Valley are resisting.

When asked if he thought the US was safer after the troop withdrawal, Milley responded it was too early to say.

The general stated, “My military opinion is…that the conditions are likely to evolve into a civil war.”

“I have my doubts about the Taliban’s ability to retain control and build administration. “They could be, but they could also be not,” he remarked.

Milley also expressed fear that a civil war in Afghanistan could lead to the growth of terrorist groups. The Taliban are opposed by ISIS-K, a Central Asian affiliate of the Islamic State organization (ISIS), while al-Qaeda has close connections with them.

“However, I believe there is a very good chance of a bigger civil war, which will then lead to conditions that might, in fact, lead to the rebuilding of al-Qaeda or the emergence of ISIS or other terrorist groups,” Milley added.

“Within the next 12 to 36 months, you could see a resurgence of terrorism emanating from that broad region. And we’ll keep an eye on it,” the general continued.

Milley also talked about “over the horizon” terrorism-fighting capabilities, which would include airstrikes but not ground soldiers. “It is conceivable to accomplish it,” the general stated, but added that it might be more difficult without a presence on the ground.

“We’ll have to keep very, very high levels of indicators and alerts, as well as observation and ISR [Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance] across that entire region,” he stated.

Milley continued, “We’ll have to restore some human intelligence networks, etc.” “And then, if there is a threat to the United States, we’ll have to continue to execute strike operations as opportunities arise.”

