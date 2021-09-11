Gemma defied her father’s advise to “marry a plumber” and went on to become one herself.

Gemma, a 30-year-old mother and one of the few female plumbers in Pontyberem, Llanelli, has managed to juggle parenting and work in a male-dominated field.

Gemma, who runs her own heating engineering business, is one of the go-to plumbers for female clientele in the region, according to WalesOnline.

Her father urged her as a 15-year-old to marry a plumber because it was a well-paying trade. Gemma, on the other hand, caught the plumbing bug and went to college to study it. Despite being the only woman in the class, she claims she had a great time and that being among a company of men didn’t bother her.

Gemma won the Welsh National Plumbing competition after being recognized in college for her dedication to the profession, and she has continued to thrive throughout her eight years in the trade.

Later, when Gemma became pregnant with her son, she worried about how she would balance being a mother and working. So, four years ago, she decided to start her own business, GCI Plumbing, so she could work around her children’s schedules – and it turned out better than she could have imagined.

“When you do something you enjoy, the desire to keep going and improve yourself is there,” she remarked. As a female in trade, I prefer to push girls to show them that they can do it themselves. I believe that many females are hesitant to enter the field because they are concerned that they will not fit in, thus being a successful female in my field would perhaps motivate other women.”

Gemma’s firm has a robust client base, and she recently hired her first female apprentice.

She also inquired at her local college to see whether anyone was interested in assisting a woman with an apprenticeship.

“I would absolutely like to take on more females in the future just to help them,” she remarked. If they chose to stay with me or go off on their own, I’d be more than delighted to provide them with the necessary guidance.”

Gemma's perseverance and hard work have paid off, as she has advanced to the semi-finals.