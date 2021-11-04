Gemma Collins shows off her three-stone weight loss and tells her admirers that life is ‘too short.’

Gemma Collins flaunted her three-and-a-half-stone weight loss while encouraging her fans to stop being “boring.”

The 40-year-old reality star giggled as she danced and did a cartwheel in front of her admirers, telling them to “have fun.”

In black mesh panelled leggings and a black sweater, Gemma looked stunning.

Her blonde hair was flowing in waves, and her workout outfit was coupled with black and white trainers.

“Dance sing shake your hips this morning do cartwheels,” the caption read. Most essential, HAVE FUN…..avoid being in dull circumstances since life is too short.

“Make sure you have some fun today,” Instagram says.

Gemma has changed her lifestyle in recent months, eating more healthily and sharing her workouts with her Instagram followers on a regular basis.

According to the Daily Mail, she has shed nearly four stone as a result of her hard work and openness with her followers during her weight reduction journey.

The GC earlier stated to the Daily Star that she plans to have a child in the year 2022.

“Gemma Collins: Making The Baby,” she stated, “will be the next show I do.”

“Getting pregnant isn’t simple for me.” “However, I am prepared for it.” Gemma has also stated that she will never return to the show that made her famous.

“I adore The Only Way Is Essex,” she stated. I wish them all the best, but I won’t repeat it; I’ve gone on.”