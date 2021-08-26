Gemma Atkinson responds to criticism of her daughter’s dummy.

Those who chastised Gemma Atkinson for releasing a video of her two-year-old daughter Mia on social media have been retaliated against.

The former Emmerdale star’s child was spotted wearing a dummy, according to the Manchester Evening News, prompting a flurry of comments from fans wondering if Gemma was concerned.

On Instagram Stories, the 36-year-old mum, who also appeared in Hollyoaks, defended herself, stating it doesn’t affect her at all.

She added, “I’ve had a lot of messages on my video this morning.”

“‘Does the fact that Mia is wearing her dummy bother you?’ ‘Are you concerned that she’s still wearing her dummy?’

"She's two years old, by the way. She's on the lookout for her dummy. She's a baby."

“It doesn’t disturb me at all.” She doesn’t want something when she doesn’t want it, and she wants it when she wants it.

She went on to say, “I’m not going to take away her dummy.” Crikey.”

Newborns are soothed and calmed with dummies, and eating a pacifier can help some babies rest down and relax.

Using a dummy or a bottle on a frequent basis, however, can create speech problems, according to the NHS.

A dummy should only be given to youngsters between the ages of six and twelve months when it is time to sleep, according to experts. They should have completely stopped using dummies by the end of the year.

Expert advise on weaning your child off a dummy

Weaning your child off the dummy was suggested by a healthcare visitor to the Babycentre parenting assistance website.

“About six months, start limiting the amount of time your baby uses her dummy,” Zoe Ralph said. She should have completely abandoned it by the time she turns one.”

“Of course, dealing with an anxious child makes this easier said than done!

“Babies continue to use attachment objects such as their thumbs or security blankets well into their second year.

“It may take some effort on your part to persuade your child to give up her dummy.

“Some parents find it easier to stop their children from using a dummy when they are old enough to understand why they are being taken.”

“We’ve reached the conclusion of the summary.”