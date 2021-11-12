Gemma Atkinson is ecstatic after learning of her surprise return to Hollyoaks.

Hollyoaks is poised to welcome Gemma Atkinson back for a guest appearance.

On the popular Channel 4 show, the 36-year-old actress has been confirmed to resume her role as Lisa Hunter.

The mother of one has expressed her delight at returning to the show where she rose to fame in 2001.

“I’m overjoyed to be returning to Hollyoaks for a few episodes,” she remarked. Because it’s where my career began, I had no choice but to say yes!” The cast and crew are incredible, and while we’ve kept in touch on a personal level, it’ll be amazing to work together professionally again.” Up until 2006, Gemma played the character and was involved in a variety of high-profile storylines, including bullying and self-harm.

Lisa immediately established herself as a significant character, known for exploding secrets and making havoc wherever she went, alongside her former opponent and subsequently closest friend Zara Morgan.

The character and Ben Davies departed the village to star in a spin-off series for E4 called Hollyoaks: Let Loose, in which they started a new life together in Chester.

They also starred in Hollyoaks: In the City, in which Lisa and Ben returned to Liverpool while Gemma’s character sought a modeling career.

The show only lasted one season, and Lisa has now found love in Thailand with her activist boyfriend.

It’s in Thailand that the fan favorite character reconnects with an old school classmate, Zara, and the episodes starring Gemma will investigate whether there’s a hidden agenda behind her unexpected visit.