Gee Walker has been selected the winner of the Pride of Britain award.

In memory of her son Anthony, Gee Walker has been designated a Pride of Britain winner for her lifetime of work to promote racial peace.

In collaboration with TSB, the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards honor the nation’s unsung heroes and celebrate ordinary people achieving amazing things.

After forgiving her son’s killers, Gee Walker, 67, was named this year’s Pride of Britain Special Recognition Award recipient for dedicated her life to promoting racial harmony and forging a legacy of love to overcome hate.

After work dried up, window cleaner became ‘MajorFox’ in the EncroChat ring.

Anthony Walker’s cruel and racist murder in 2005 horrified the country.

In an unprovoked attack, the 18-year-old aspiring lawyer was chased from a bus stop in Huyton and slain with an ice pick.

Gee, Anthony’s mother, refused to allow resentment overrun her life and Anthony’s memories, and boldly chose to forgive his killers.

“I forgive them,” the inspirational mother stated. They aren’t anything I despise. My son was killed by hatred. I’m already in a lot of discomfort. Why take on and bear hate and fury on top of everything else?” Her actions during the next 16 years were equally as forceful as her words.

In 2006, she established the Anthony Walker Foundation to oppose racism and provide a safe haven for persons who have been victims of racial abuse.

The Foundation has worked with almost 40,000 young people through educational and outreach programs in schools over the previous five years.

Its victim services have assisted nearly 10,000 people who have been victims of hate crimes, and volunteers have worked with thousands in an effort to make communities safer and stronger.

When asked what she is most proud of, despite her national achievements, she answered, “Being a mother and a nan.”

Pride of Britain 2021 is a watershed moment in the national calendar as we recover from a turbulent 18 months, with a star-studded crowd returning for the first time since the epidemic, and Carol Vorderman joined by co-host Ashley Banjo for the first time in the Awards’ 22-year existence.

There will be plenty of exceptional stories of bravery, selflessness, and incredible fundraising accomplishments in addition to the extraordinary stories of bravery, selflessness, and spectacular fundraising feats. “The summary has come to an end.”