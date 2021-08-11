GCSE results day 2021: Grades will be released at exact time.

Thousands of students will receive their GCSE results tomorrow, which will determine whether or not they will be accepted into their preferred sixth form or college.

They’ll be joining the A-level students who found out yesterday if they received the grades they needed to continue on to university or their chosen sector of work.

This year, A-level students had the good fortune of getting record-breaking results, with nearly a quarter receiving an A or A*.

Due of Coronavirus, customary exams have been canceled for the second academic year in a row.

These exams have been replaced by teacher-graded assignments based on a student’s performance in in-class tests, mock exams, and schoolwork completed prior to the winter lockdown.

For A-level students, these teacher-administered grades resulted in more people earning top grades than ever before.

After a tumultuous and difficult school year, GCSE students will learn how they fared.

When will I be able to see my GCSE results?

The 12th of August is GCSE results day in England, Northern Ireland, and Wales.

Results will be available starting at 8:30 a.m., but this may vary by school, so check ahead of time to ensure you know when your results will be released.

What is the location of my results?

Students will be able to pick up their results at their school for the first time since 2019. This is in contrast to last year, when students received their results through email.

Students at most schools will now be allowed to pick up their results with their friends or family the following day, albeit not all schools have chosen to do so.

Check with your school to see whether they are still sending out digital results or publicizing their kids’ grades.

What if I wish to do a GCSE result appeal?

Many students will wake up tomorrow with marks they disapprove of, or believe they should have received a better set of results. If you find yourself in this circumstance, we’ve put up a guide to help you appeal your results. More information can be found here.

