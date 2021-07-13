Gbar, a nightclub in Liverpool, will open at one minute past midnight on July 19th.

This weekend, a nightclub in Liverpool will open at one minute after midnight, when lockdown restrictions are lifted.

Boris Johnson declared that, as of July 19, the majority of the legal coronavirus limitations imposed during the outbreak will be lifted.

Certain controls will stay in place as the number of cases rises; however, all restrictions on social interaction (now six people or two households indoors, or 30 people outdoors) will be lifted, and there will be no limits on how many people can meet in any environment, indoors or outdoors.

Every day of the week, you can go to a bottomless brunch in Liverpool with limitless cocktails.

All settings, including nightclubs, will be able to open, and one city centre location has already disclosed its intentions for the occasion, with Gbar set to open ‘as usual’ one minute past midnight on July 19 till 7am.

“July 19th easing of limitations confirmed,” stated a message posted on Facebook. We’re going to start partying right now.

“Because Monday morning begins at 00:01,” says the narrator. Our doors are unrestricted when they open. For the first time in a long time, come dance, hug, kiss, and enjoy life to the fullest! We’ll get the music to blur.”

Manager Andrew Pankhurst told 2chill about what to expect on the night: “It will be what it used to be, although people have been coming with limits, they haven’t been getting the complete experience, the Gbar experience.”

“There will be a lot of dancing, loud music, and music.”

“There is no seating requirement,” the 37-year-old continued, “so if I notice somebody sitting down, I will personally take them up to dance myself.”

The first official event will be ‘Basement Sessions, The First Dance,’ which will include resident DJs Dave Bennet, Andy Locker, and Andy Mac spinning underground sounds with a house focus.

“That is exactly what I wanted to hear, and it is the finest thing I have heard in a long time,” one ecstatic user said. “See you in the morning on Monday!”

Tickets are available for purchase here.

Gbar is located on Eberle Street in Liverpool’s Pride Quarter.

If you have to work on Monday morning, or if you don’t have any other options. The summary comes to a close.