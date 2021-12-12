Gay fathers announce that they are expecting nine children as a ‘throuple.’

After a £1 million journey to complete their IVF family, Britain’s first gay dads are expecting triplets.

With three parents listed on the birth certificates, they may create history.

Barrie Drewitt-Barlow, 51, is celebrating with ex-husband Tony, 56, and fiancé Scott Hutchinson, 26.

“It is the most fantastic sensation,” a delighted Barrie told the Sunday Mirror. We are overjoyed. “Family comes first.” The news comes 21 years after he and Tony publicly registered as parents as the first British same-sex couple.

There are already six children in the family. After a surrogate in America was inseminated with three IVF embryos — triplets due to be born in the UK next year – their fertility expense surged beyond £1 million.

Two of the embryos, which have remained on ice for 22 years, are Barrie and Tony’s offspring and are part of a clutch that gave birth to their three eldest children: Saffron, 22, Aspen, 22, and Orlando, 17.

Valentina, Barrie and Scott’s 15-month-old daughter, is the biological twin of the third embryo. It’s from a batch made in 2019 that was also frozen.

If all of the babies make it to full term, two of them will be quintuplets for Barrie’s eldest and one will be a twin for his youngest.

“I’m just as excited about this pregnancy as I was about the first,” Barrie remarked.

“I never expected to go down this path again, but I’m so in love with Scott and have had so much fun with Valentina that when Scott said he’d like to do it again, I leaped at the possibility.” And now we’re pregnant once more. “I adore it.” In 1999, Barrie and his long-term husband Tony made headlines when they became Europe’s first same-sex couple to employ a surrogate.

They went to court to have same-sex parents listed as “parent one” and “parent two” on birth certificates instead of “mother and father.”

It was a watershed moment in the history of LGBTQA+ families. “It still makes me feel wonderful that we did that,” Barrie adds. That fight has been won, and I’m very grateful.

