Gavin Williamson recommends that all students and their families receive Covid tests.

Before returning to school next week after the half-term holiday, the UK Education Secretary has recommended pupils and their families to take a coronavirus test.

After more than 50 million quick exams were taken at schools and colleges across England since January, the government applauded students and staff for their “herculean efforts.”

According to Gavin Williamson’s Cabinet colleague Matt Hancock, a “large proportion” of the newest cases are in youngsters, and a major testing program has been in place since March to help detect and isolate asymptomatic patients while keeping schools open.

Pupils are encouraged to develop twice-weekly testing habits, which the government claims was “essential” in achieving the target number of tests.

“A year ago, it would have been unthinkable to imagine that a testing program of this magnitude and consequence could be implemented at the rate we have seen,” Mr Williamson said.

“I owe a big debt of gratitude to the families, students, and educators who helped make this possible.

“Asymptomatic testing helps break transmission chains by removing those who are infected but are unaware of it from circulation.

“Before returning to the classroom at the end of the half-term, take a Covid test.”

Since the start of the summer semester, Covid-related student absences have remained consistently low, according to the Department of Education.

It further stated that since April 21, roughly 1% of students have been absent from state-funded schools due to Covid-related issues.

We must not sleepwalk into even more widespread educational disruption.

The latest data on the coronavirus variant first identified in India, also known as the Delta variant, is “certainly concerning,” according to Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT), adding that it “raises serious questions about the Government’s decision to remove some of the mitigation measures in schools last month.”

“We’ve been hearing from our members that more and more schools are having to close multiple classrooms or ‘bubbles,’ especially in places where there are more cases,” he added. This is the most recent official statement. (This is a brief piece.)