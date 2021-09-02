Gavin Newsom’s victory in the recall election could be a landslide, according to a new poll.

With less than two weeks until the recall election in California, fresh polling data suggests that Governor Gavin Newsom may not only defeat the recall attempt, but also win by a landslide.

The governor had a 19-point lead in a poll released by the Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) on Wednesday night.

When asked how they would vote in a special election today, 58 percent of likely voters indicated they would vote “no,” while 39 percent said they would vote “yes.”

Seven out of ten Californians polled between August 20 and August 29 said the recall election is very important to them, and 47 percent indicated they are more excited than normal about voting on September 14.

Newsom’s already high approval ratings could improve much more in the forthcoming election.

In statewide elections, PPIC surveys have historically underestimated Democratic support. The PPIC found Joe Biden to be 26 percentage points ahead of Donald Trump in its final survey of the 2020 presidential election. Biden went on to win the election by a margin of 29 points.

Newsom held an 11-point lead over John Cox in PPIC’s 2018 gubernatorial poll, but he went on to win by a significantly greater margin, 23 points.

Over the last month leading up to the election, the recall election appeared to swing increasingly in Newsom’s favor, coinciding with the governor’s increased voter contact and engagement efforts. He is currently fundraising at an 8-to-1 edge over the recall attempt.

Newsom leads by 8 percentage points in a poll released by SurveyUSA and the San Diego Union-Tribune on Tuesday, which is much greater than the 2- to 3-point margin reported in earlier polls.

According to the PPIC’s latest poll, Newsom is doing better than he was in March, when 56 percent of voters said they would vote “no” on a recall, compared to the current 58 percent.

According to a poll released on Wednesday, conservative radio commentator Larry Elder is the leading GOP contender to replace Newsom if he is recalled, with 26% of the vote. Kevin Faulconer, the former mayor of San Diego, is second with 5%.

The majority of Californians stated they approve of both Newsom’s and Biden’s handling of their jobs as governor and president, respectively.

