Gavin Newsom’s Small Engine Ban Affects the Following Equipment.

As part of a campaign to minimize air pollution, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a new bill on October 9 that would likely see a range of engine-powered devices prohibited in the state.

The law aims to outlaw the sale of equipment with small off-road engines (SORE) by January 1, 2024, and the California Air Resources Board (CARB) has been tasked with putting up a strategy to put the ban into effect.

A wide range of everyday things will be impacted, some of which are directly included in the bill as drafted by the California legislature, and regular Californians may be required to make modifications as the law takes effect.

Although the bill does not include a detailed list of equipment covered by the new laws, it is evident that the consequences will be extensive.

Generators and lawn equipment

Gas-powered lawnmowers and leaf blowers are likely to be the most frequent equipment affected by the rule.

Lawnmowers and leaf blowers that use SORE will be outlawed in the future. Power washers and backup generators are two other frequent things that will be impacted.

“Adopt cost-effective and technologically possible restrictions to prohibit engine exhaust and evaporative emissions from new compact off-road engines,” the law states.

Generators and other emergency response equipment would be impacted as well.

The board shall evaluate “Use cases of both commercial and residential lawn and garden users,” as well as “Expected availability of zero-emission generators and emergency response equipment,” according to the newly passed bill’s wording.

Golf carts and heavy machinery

Small off-road engines are extensively utilized in machines other than lawn mowers. The SORE category “consists of off-road spark-ignition engines that produce 19 kilowatts gross power or less (25 horsepower or less),” according to CARB’s website. According to the board, the engines can be found in “lawn and garden, industrial, logging, airport ground support, and commercial utility equipment, golf carts, and speciality vehicles.”

According to a CARB factsheet on SORE, the number of small engines in California is 16.7 million, which is higher than the number of light-duty passenger automobiles, which is 13.7 million.

According to CARB’s factsheet, the small engines are “made up of 77% home lawn and garden equipment, 9% commercial lawn and garden equipment, 11% federally controlled construction/farming equipment, and 3% other equipment.” This is a condensed version of the information.