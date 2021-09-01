Gavin Newsom’s COVID Rules were disobeyed, and the church received a $800,000 legal settlement.

In a judicial settlement, California and Los Angeles County agreed to pay $800,000 to a church that regularly disregarded Governor Gavin Newsom’s public health laws during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the deal. Grace Community Church in Sun Valley will get $400,000 from the county and the state to settle a long-running court struggle that began when the church refused to follow Newsom’s COVID-19 rules last year.

The county sued the church for not adhering to regulations, including a now-rescinded prohibition on indoor worship, and the church sued the county and the state as well. In light of a February Supreme Court ruling that determined California couldn’t enforce many of its pandemic restrictions on churches, county authorities said Tuesday’s deal was “responsible and reasonable.”

“Resolving this case is the responsible and appropriate thing to do after the United States Supreme Court declared that some public health safety regulations could not apply to houses of worship,” the county’s lawyer said in a statement. “Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Los Angeles County has been dedicated to safeguarding the health and safety of its citizens.”

The statement went on to say, “We are appreciative to the county’s religion institutions for their continuous assistance in keeping their congregants and the general community safe and protected from COVID-19.”

According to The Los Angeles Times, the church’s longstanding lead pastor Rev. John MacArthur termed the settlement a “monumental victory for Grace Community Church” in a letter to supporters of his charity trust.

According to reports, MacArthur stated in the letter, “We know that there is no condition that may compel the church to shut.” “The church is more than a structure; it is Christ’s bride, and it exists to preach the truth.”

During the early months of the epidemic, Grace Community Church followed public health guidelines, but by the summer of 2020, it had changed its mind. Indoor worship was quickly resumed, with no face coverings or social isolation.

According to the New York Times, MacArthur argued that the pandemic was a government plot to suppress Christians. The church filed the complaint because the restrictions were infringing on its religious freedom.

According to the New York Times, MacArthur argued that the pandemic was a government plot to suppress Christians. The church filed the complaint because the restrictions were infringing on its religious freedom.