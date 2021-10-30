Gavin Newsom warns of a COVID spike this winter, citing a 25 percent increase in cases in just two days.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has warned of a COVID-19 spike this winter, as the state’s testing positivity rate has risen by more than 25% in only two days.

Newsom addressed the potential outbreak on Wednesday, asking Californians who are eligible to take vaccine booster doses to do so. The Democrat made the remarks shortly after receiving a shot of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, which he just avoided a recall attempt last month. Earlier this year, Newsom was given a single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccination.

The rate of positive tests in California increased dramatically in the two days following Newsom’s warning. According to Deadline, while California still has one of the lowest optimism percentages in the country, the number climbed dramatically from 2.2 percent on Wednesday to 2.8 percent on Friday.

“We were at 3.3 percent positivity this time last year,” Newsom noted on Wednesday. “I’d like people to see why this is more essential than it appears. We’re not just here to promote boosters in general; we’re here to warn people about what we expect to happen this winter.” “Just think about some adamant facts,” he added. “On the 24th of October last year, we had roughly 6,000 instances. We had 18,000 instances a month later. 54,000 people a month later. Every month, the number of cases almost triples. That was a year ago. And we’re all aware of what happened last winter.” Newsom went on to state that, in addition to the monthly number of new cases increasing around the same time in 2020, the testing positivity rate also increased each month. The governor warned of a probable COVID-19 and flu “twindemic,” stating that prophylactic measures like mask wearing and social separation likely helped lessen the flu season last year, but that vaccinations may make them less effective in 2021.

The governor also brought up the current situation in the United Kingdom, where COVID-19 instances have been quickly rising since September and are now at their highest level of prevalence since January. The virus in the United Kingdom was “usually a month or two ahead of where we are in this state,” according to Newsom. Winter is approaching. Please obtain your booster.

Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) is the governor of California. 26th of October, 2021 Governor Newsom isn’t the only one who has predicted a harsh winter. This is a condensed version of the information.