Gavin Newsom is being attacked by a conservative group with artwork claiming he is a “Vaccine Supremacist.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom is portrayed as a sort of vaccine Nazi who demands obedience from his citizens by a secret cabal of street artists who have plastered an affluent beach community in Los Angeles with posters depicting him as a sort of vaccine Nazi who demands obedience from his citizens.

The artwork was displayed at dozens of locations throughout Pacific Palisades only one week before Californians vote on whether Newsom should be recalled, and polls indicate that if he is, radio host Larry Elder will likely succeed him.

The artwork depicts a cartoonish image of Newsom with a mustache akin to Adolph Hitler’s, a syringe in one hand, and the slogan “Obey!” in huge lettering. A swastika formed of hypodermic needles may be found in one corner. On Tuesday, posters that appeared to be paid advertisements but were not were seen near the UCLA campus, a Whole Foods grocery store, multiple banks, and the homes of several Hollywood celebrities, including Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Tom Hanks, J.J. Abrams, and Steven Spielberg, the latter a major donor to Newsom’s campaign.

While the majority of the dozens of posters seen on Tuesday were in Pacific Palisades, a larger one measuring around 4 feet tall was seen in Pasadena.

The Faction, the collective organizing Tuesday’s protest, described Newsom as a coronavirus “vaccine supremacist” who “ruled by fiat, requiring a faithful acceptance of his edicts while rejecting the law, actual science, and judicial order,” according to This website.

California was one of the first states to require immunizations for health-care professionals as well as teachers and other school employees, whereas Elder has stated that if elected governor, he will overturn all mask and vaccine regulations.

The Faction has made multiple appearances in Southern California, always mocking leftists with posters, bogus billboards, and phony commercials. For example, a month before the most recent presidential election, the group claimed that “Joe Biden is Swamp Thing” on a large billboard on the Sunset Strip, a reference to former President Donald Trump’s promise to “drain the swamp” of career politicians in Washington.

After vandals destroyed Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with a pick ax two years ago, The Faction labored in the dead of night to repair it