Gavin Newsom has’very large leads’ over potential GOP challengers in 2022, according to a poll.

According to a poll released Friday, California Governor Gavin Newsom has a significant advantage over Republican challengers in 2022.

The poll, conducted by the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies between August 30 and September 6, examined nearly 10,000 respondents just three days after he won a recall election. In potential 2022 match-ups, it matched Newsom against four “prominent” California Republicans. In the recall election, all of the Republicans ran as candidates.

The statistics show that Newsom has a significant advantage over each of them, according to the institution.

According to the poll, 52 percent of California voters favor Newsom to his main Republican recall rival, conservative talk show host Larry Elder, who garnered 30 percent of the vote. Undecided voters made up 18% of the electorate.

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer received 49 percent of the vote to 27 percent for Newsom, while State Assembly Member Kevin Kiley received 50 percent of the vote to 25 percent for Kiley.

When compared to businessman John Cox, Newsom had a 51 percent to 26 percent advantage.

In a statement, Eric Schickler, co-director of the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies, said, “These results reinforce the message from Tuesday’s election that Newsom is now in good shape looking ahead to 2022, at least when today’s most likely Republican challengers are considered as alternatives.”

According to the institute, voter preferences are “extremely political,” with “about eight out of ten Democrats supporting the Governor in each pairing, while substantial majorities of Republicans support each of the GOP contenders.”

“Newsom also has a significant two-to-one lead over each of the Republicans among No Party Preference voters, despite the fact that a sizable section of the electorate is undecided,” they noted.

Newsom is also “preferred by more than three-to-one among voters in the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area, his home region,” as well as by more than two-to-one in Los Angeles County.

According to the institute, “the state’s conservatives, as well as those who supported President Trump’s re-election effort in 2020, favor Elder by huge margins.”

In the state’s “more Republican-leaning areas,” such as the North Coast/Sierras Region, the San Joaquin Valley, and Orange County, Elder also scored well.

When asked by Inside California Politics on Thursday if he was considering running against Newsom in 2022, Elder answered, "It's."