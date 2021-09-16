Gavin Newsom has no intention of running for President and has stated that he will never do so.

Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, says he has no ambitions to run for president and that his plans haven’t altered since surviving Tuesday’s recall election.

Newsom told CBS News in his first interview since his victory that running for president was “100% never on [his]radar.”

On Thursday, the governor stated, “It was never a childhood dream.”

Newsom added that running for president isn’t “in my cards” because of the “very hard atmosphere” in Washington, D.C.

A recall attempt against Newsom was defeated on Tuesday after two-thirds of Californians voted against the recall, giving Newsom a landslide victory.

The governor said the election results sent a message to Democrats throughout the country that they should “stretch our spines and lean into keeping people safe and healthy.”

During the pandemic, the movement to remove Newsom from office gained traction as numerous Californians criticized the governor’s attitude to business closures, as well as mask and vaccine mandates.

Newsom said it was apparent that voters approved of the way he managed the pandemic for the state in securing his position in office.

The governor stated, “We shouldn’t be timid in attempting to preserve people’s lives and minimize the spread of this disease,” adding that the recall results indicated “that it’s the right thing to do, but it’s also a driving factor in the election.”

Last November, Newsom was widely chastised after photos emerged of him dining maskless inside The French Laundry, a fine dining restaurant in Yountville, while his administration was discouraging Californians from congregating in close quarters with people outside their homes in the wake of the state’s latest outbreak of infections.

Newsom described the response as “humbling” on Thursday.

“[I] made a mistake, and you are responsible for it. No one has scolded me more than I have for simply not getting up when I was seated,” the governor stated.

“I believe there was a component of it, but I think it was much larger than that, and I think at the end of the day, I think it was about our approach to the pandemic,” Newsom said when asked if his indoor dining experience contributed to the recall election. People didn’t like it when we leaned in.”

