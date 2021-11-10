Gavin Newsom faces backlash for skipping a United Nations conference to attend the wedding of an oil heiress.

Despite canceling a trip to a recent climate change forum, California Governor Gavin Newsom has faced controversy after being photographed at the wedding of oil heiress Ivy Getty in San Francisco over the weekend.

Getty, 26, is the great-granddaughter of oil magnate J. Paul Getty and the heiress to one of California’s most illustrious fortunes.

Newsom showed up for the wedding after going 13 days without attending a public event. He was supposed to speak at the UN’s COP26 Climate Conference in Scotland, but he dropped it from his calendar at the end of October.

After multiple outlets highlighted the lavish quality of the wedding in comparison to the message being sent by COP26, some criticism was directed at Newsom. A series of high-society engagements at the Getty Mansion, a DJ party with Earth, Wind, and Fire, and a grandiose ceremony at San Francisco City Hall were among the highlights of the wedding.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who presided over the ceremony, were among the other politicians present. Several high-profile celebrities were also seen, including singer Olivia Rodrigo and Anya Taylor-Joy, who appeared as Getty’s maid of honor in the film The Queen’s Gambit.

While Newsom’s office did not confirm that the governor was present, a photo of a figure who appeared to be Newsom witnessing the ceremony was taken.

The wedding, according to Washington Post national correspondent Philip Bump, was a “strong editorial in support of a wealth tax.”

In this shot from Vogue, it looks like @CAgovernor @GavinNewsom is looking over Gordon Getty’s shoulder at Ivy Getty’s wedding at SF City Hall on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/ahSRQtOu2U – @SovernNation’s Doug Sovern 9 November 2021 Newsom’s attendance at the lavish wedding appeared to go against the Democratic Party’s green platform, specifically President Joe Biden’s climate change initiatives seen in his reconciliation bill, according to critics. Given the Getty’s wealth from oil profits, critics were quick to point out that Newsom’s attendance at the lavish wedding appeared to go against the Democratic Party’s green platform, specifically President Joe Biden’s climate change initiatives seen in his reconciliation bill.

Some thought that Newsom’s absence from COP26 was due to a bad reaction to the COVID-19 booster dose he received prior to the trip. His staff, on the other hand, informed The Washington Newsday that this was not the case, and that Newsom had merely canceled the trip in order to spend time with his family. This is a condensed version of the information.