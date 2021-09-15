Gavin Newsom Avoids Recall and Takes on Trumpism in California.

California Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to win what his campaign dubbed the “Republican recall,” giving Democrats a boost ahead of next year’s midterm elections and dealing a blow to Republicans wanting to topple him.

As of 11:54 p.m. ET, CNN, Fox News, and the Associated Press had all declared the election for Newsom, with 67.4 percent voting against the recall and roughly 61 percent of votes tabulated.

“This is something I said a lot during the campaign. We may have beaten Trump, but Trumpism is still alive and well in the United States. The Big Lie, the January 6 insurgency, all the voter suppression measures taking place across the country,” Newsom declared in his victory address on Tuesday night.

Since initiating his recall campaign earlier this year, Newsom has painted the recall as a Republican-led endeavor. His Stop the Republican Recall campaign labeled those behind the recall as a “coalition of national Republicans, anti-vaxxers, Q-Anon conspiracy theorists, and anti-immigrant Trump supporters,” characterizations that the recall petition’s backers have challenged.

As the recall election approached, Newsom’s team continued to draw parallels between recall supporters and former President Donald Trump, a practice that escalated after conservative radio commentator Larry Elder launched his campaign. On the eve of the September 14 recall, the most current statewide polling findings indicated that Newsom would lose the recall, but that Elder was the candidate most likely to succeed him if the recall was successful—a factor that Newsom emphasized during his final days of campaigning.

Newsom is only the state’s second governor to face a recall election, and he’s the first to lose. Gray Davis, a Democrat, was the first to face a recall election eighteen years ago and was eventually removed from office. Arnold Schwarzenegger, who ran as a Republican and won more votes than any of the other 134 candidates on the recall ballot, was elected to replace Davis.

This time, Newsom was up against 46 candidates who had qualified for the recall election. Despite the fact that there was only one apparent front-runner in the special election—Elder, who ran as a Republican—Democratic political consultants told This website that none of Newsom's competitors had the same level of voter familiarity as Schwarzenegger, a consideration that.