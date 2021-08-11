Gator on Pennsylvania’s Loose Spotted Crossing Suburban Road.

When a town’s citizens are urged to keep an eye out for a lost dog, cat, or bird, they usually look for a missing dog, cat, or bird. The West Mifflin Borough Police Department, on the other hand, is warning residents in and around the Pennsylvania town to be on the lookout for an alligator.

On its official Facebook page, the department released a photo of the alligator crossing the roadway, which has now been shared over 1,000 times.

“Has anyone seen this…little…guy?” the text of the article says “Last spotted crossing New England Road,” says the narrator. It’s probably approximately 3 feet long. We couldn’t get it to reply to any of our names, and we couldn’t check for a chip. However, if you find this traveling around, please contact the authorities.”

In the comments section of Facebook, folks speculated about where the alligator was and where it came from. Some joked about adopting the reptile, claiming that they wanted a new pet.

West Mifflin is about 10 miles outside of Pittsburgh, which has seen plenty of alligators.

Alligators in the United States can be found in waterways from North Carolina to Texas’ Rio Grande. They can be found in slow-moving freshwater rivers. Swamps, marshes, and lakes are also suitable habitats for them.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, several were roaming throughout Pittsburgh, including a 5-foot alligator named Chomp that escaped from his Beechview home.

In December of 2019, the Pittsburgh City Council unanimously passed a legislation regulating the ownership of crocodiles and dangerous snakes. In March, the measure was modified and passed with unanimous support.

Red-eared slider turtles, alligators, and crocodiles are now prohibited from being owned. According to the article, people who break the legislation face a $1,000 fine and the animals’ forfeiture.

However, there are certain exceptions. If a person owns a crocodilian species for more than six months, they must pay a registration fee, notify the city’s Bureau of Animal Care and Control if their pet escapes, and carry liability insurance of at least $1 million.

Other exclusions to the rule, according to the Pittsburgh-Post Gazette, include research institutions, veterinarians, and zoos licensed by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

