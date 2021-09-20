Gas supply crisis: Will energy prices rise because of shortage?.

Electricity and gas prices have skyrocketed to record highs in recent weeks.

The price of gas has soared due to an increase in demand for gas as we head into the colder winter months and the world emerges from the pandemic.

Figures from Oil & Gas UK estimate the price of wholesale gas has surged by 250% since the beginning of the year.

We’ve rounded up a list of reasons of why there’s a gas shortage and the impact this will have on energy prices.

Why are gas costs at the wholesale level so high?

There are many reasons for this. The economy is opening up from its pandemic lows, so demand for gas is increasing.

Europe is also about to start entering winter, when gas demand will be highest, especially from countries such as the UK which overwhelmingly rely on gas to heat homes.

But a perfect storm of other problems has also hit the sector. Supply from Russia has dried up recently, and demand is high in Asia, which is putting pressure on international markets.

In the UK, several gas platforms in the North Sea have closed to perform maintenance that was paused during the pandemic.

In a further stroke of bad luck, cables that import electricity from France were damaged last week, and September has not been a very windy month to power wind turbines. These problems have meant that more gas is needed to produce electricity.

Will my energy bills rise?

It depends what kind of deal you are on. Prices were already set to rise for the 15 million households in Great Britain that are on their supplier’s default tariff because of a major hike in the energy price cap.

Regulator Ofgem had been criticised for the rise, which comes into force on October 1, however the price cap is now one of the better deals on the market

Many other energy customers are locked into year-long deals which will fix their price for the 12 months of the contract. If your contract is coming to an end shortly you will probably have to change to a more expensive deal.

Ofgem has said consumers can expect an average price rise of. “Summary ends.”