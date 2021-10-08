Gas prices reached new highs until Russian involvement helped to calm the markets.

Gas prices in the United Kingdom set a record high yesterday (Wednesday), increasing 40% in a single day from Tuesday, before the market was stabilized by Russian intervention.

However, this meant that, in the long run, the consumer could face even higher pricing.

Analysts believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin can be credited in part for the turnaround, citing his recent suggestions that he may expand gas supply to Europe. Yesterday’s pricing in the UK was over 400p per therm, roughly 40% higher than the day before.

However, following the Russian involvement, the price per therm fell back to where it was at the start of the week.

“News that Russia will boost gas supply calmed market jitters a little this afternoon and helped temper those record price spikes – but businesses and investors are apprehensive,” said Danni Hewson, a financial analyst at AJ Bell.

“Even at present rates, certain energy-intensive sectors will struggle to maintain normal operations over the winter months, and those that can will have to find a means to transfer costs through the system.”

“In the end, the consumer will be the one who pays, and for some consumers today was as unwanted as an egg sandwich on a crowded train.

“Households receiving Universal Credit will have to figure out how to cut cloth that is already fraying at the edges, and it’s no surprise that pub chain Wetherspoons has seen its shares fall today as investors calculate how many pint sales may now become halves.”

The rise in gas costs contributed to a tumultuous day on London’s FTSE index yesterday, which finished just below 7,000 last night after a punishing day that saw it drop more than 130 points at one point. It finished the day at 6995.87, a decline of 81.23 points. Gas futures were selling at roughly 275p when the London market closed.

The FTSE’s international equivalents had a rough day as well, plummeting between 0.7 and 1.5 percent at times.