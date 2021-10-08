Gas prices in Los Angeles have reached a nine-year high of $4.42; the national average is expected to surpass $3.30.

Gas prices are rising in several parts of the country, with those in Los Angeles reaching new highs since 2012.

According to oil and gasoline prices expert Patrick de Haan, the average gas price in Los Angeles was $4.42 a gallon on Wednesday, the most in nine years — when Chevron’s refinery in Richmond, which processed 240,000 barrels of crude oil per day, caught fire.

“Average #gasprices in LA are at an all-time high, dating back to 2012, when Chevron’s Richmond refinery caught fire. He commented on Twitter, “It’s $4.42/gal, and it’s likely not going to stop there!”

According to CNBC, the average gas price in California was $4.42, with the exception of Mono County, where prices had topped $5.

Gas prices have risen across the United States this week, with the national average reaching $3.22 per gallon on Wednesday. According to AAA Gas Prices, the price has already reached its highest level since October 2014.

However, according to De Haan, the national average for gas prices might reach $3.30 per gallon by the end of the month.

“GasBuddy is displaying $3.226… We’re not going to quit now. “Could hit $3.30 per gallon or higher in the coming weeks,” he added.

He also mentioned that the price hike would most likely be felt first in the Great Lakes region before spreading across the country.

As part of an effort to alleviate the global energy crisis and cut gas prices, the Biden administration is considering releasing emergency oil stockpiles. Jennifer Granholm, the United States’ energy secretary, said on Wednesday that the administration may consider imposing a crude oil export ban to assist alleviate supply difficulties in the country.

Granholm was quoted by Fox Business as adding, “It’s a tool that’s under consideration.”

The United States had previously released its oil reserves three times, the most recent being in 2011 during the Obama administration, when conflict in Libya affected global oil supplies. The US had sold 30 million barrels of crude oil at the time.

Currently, the United States operates four storage sites along the Gulf of Mexico.