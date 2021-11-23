Gas prices are falling ahead of Thanksgiving, easing the pressure on drivers and Joe Biden.

Just before Thanksgiving, average gas prices in the United States began to fall, indicating a possible lesser financial burden for consumers and less pressure on President Joe Biden.

Since Biden took office, gas prices have risen dramatically, with political opponents such as former President Donald Trump blaming him for the rise. However, just as many Americans were planning to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, fuel prices began to fall modestly this week.

The national weekly average had dropped by 1.2 cents per gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy, a business that aggregates real-time gas prices around the country, with a considerably larger reduction projected in the coming weeks.

"There's finally some positive news for #gasprices as we approach Thanksgiving travel!" On Monday, GasBuddy sent out a tweet. "The national average fell to $3.39 a gallon this week, and our experts predict that over the next two weeks, the country might witness drops of up to 15-30 cents per gallon." GasBuddy (@GasBuddy) 22nd of November, 2021 Prices reached a high early this month before falling marginally last week. Regardless, the monthly average was 3.7 cents more than the previous month and more than $1.30 higher than the same time last year.

On Friday, Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, tweeted that the drop would “gain steam” in the days running up to Thanksgiving, albeit the drop forecast over the following several weeks will be too late to provide considerable relief before the holiday.

Last week, GasBuddy released a survey that found that fewer Americans planned to drive around Thanksgiving this year than last year, while 78 percent said they would drive more if gas costs were lower.

"Motorists are dealing with an increase in COVID cases ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, when many people drive to see friends and family," De Haan added. "We're only a few cents away from setting a new record this year."