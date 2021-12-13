Gary Teasley, the alleged pickpocket of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, has been released after his 38th arrest.

A man who was detained last week for allegedly pickpocketing individuals near New York City’s famous Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is no stranger to the crime.

According to the New York Post, serial thief Gary Teasley, 65, was caught on Friday after he was seen allegedly unzipping a woman’s purse at a famous holiday site in Midtown Manhattan. The woman in question was a 71-year-old Massachusetts tourist, according to reports. Teasley was released without bond the next day, giving him a total of 38 pickpocketing arrests.

According to a source who spoke to the Post, Teasley used to have a storage locker full with stolen wallets and other items. According to them, he also kept meticulous written records of his different hobbies.

Teasley is said to be renowned by local cops for dressing up when pickpocketing, frequently donning a fur coat and “fashionable” hat in the winter. According to the Post, he’s also known by numerous police officers by their first names. Teasley was described as “a very clever person” and “a wolf in sheep’s clothes” by one source. Teasley was taken before a judge on Saturday on accusations of attempted grand larceny and jostling prior to his release. Prosecutors had urged that Teasley be freed with supervision, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, but the judge refused. On January 14, he is set to appear in court again.

According to public records, Teasley has previously served a number of sentences in state prisons. His most recent conviction was for grand larceny in 2018. He was incarcerated at the Cape Vincent Correctional Facility north of Watertown, New York, until November 2019, when he was released on parole.

The New York Police Department stated on Twitter that five people were arrested for attempting to pickpocket people at the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree on Friday night. They were identified as Christian Tutasig, 27, Alejandra Melendez, 32, and Carman Marlene, 41, and Pablo Lechon, age unknown, in addition to Teasley. Between 8:20 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. ET, all five suspects were apprehended in a relatively short period of time.

