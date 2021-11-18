Gary Stevens’ son has died after a long fight with cancer.

Gary Stevens’ four-year-old son Jack, an Everton legend, has died.

Jack was being treated for juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia, an uncommon kind of blood cancer that strikes children.

Stevens, who was born in Barrow-in-Furness and needed a stem cell donor for his baby, has been raising awareness of the matter for several months with the help of the Blues.

Everton held swabbing events hosted by blood cancer charity DKMS at Goodison Park in order to locate potential donors to add to the international registry.

Stevens, who now lives in Australia with his South African wife Louise and their other boys Joshua and Oliver, confessed just over six weeks ago that the family was already in a race against time after Jack’s relapse over 18 months after his initial diagnosis.

“Imagine having the power to save someone’s life?” Stevens, who won two League Championships, an FA Cup, and a European Cup-Winners’ Cup with the Blues, said, encouraging as many people as possible to come to Goodison Park and be swabbed to help children like Jack.

If you appreciate the notion of having that power, come out to Goodison Park and show your support for the event.

“With a simple mouth swab and a five-minute registration, you may be saving someone’s life on the opposite side of the planet.”

“With my little kid having a rare leukemia, it’s been a difficult few years for the Stevens family.”

“The support we’ve received throughout this tough period has been extremely comforting, and it’s possible that it’s too late to save Jack.”

“However, there are tiny kids all over the world who are in dire need of a stem cell match, and I’m confident that Evertonians will rally behind this cause, so please give your time and you might discover yourself a superhero!”

Click here to sign up for a home swab kit or to donate towards the cost of processing the samples.