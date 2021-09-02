Gary Neville’s assertion that “something isn’t right” has sparked a Liverpool debate.

The former Manchester United full-back believes the club is no longer the same threat it was during its Champions League and title-winning seasons.

He shared his appraisal of Jurgen Klopp’s side after the transfer deadline expired on Wednesday.

“I was at the Liverpool v Chelsea game on Saturday, and I said after the game – sometimes you can’t put your finger on it [but]something isn’t right,” Neville stated.

“It’s not bad. There are no major issues with morale or the manager’s relationship with the players. That’s not the case. But something isn’t quite right. I recall thinking three years ago, “[United] is in trouble.” ‘We are in severe peril,’ I thought two years ago.

“[Jurgen Klopp] doesn’t have that kind of money [to develop the team].” He’s dealing with a good team that appears to be in need of a boost,” he explained on the Webby and O’Neill YouTube channel.

“At Liverpool, there are no major issues. I’m not implying that it’s faulty. By any stretch of the imagination, this isn’t the case.

“However, I don’t believe they have the momentum with them right now. They’ve reached a stalemate. I don’t think Liverpool will be able to finish first. This year, I don’t think they’ll be able to beat [United].”

Because Liverpool prioritized important player contract renewals above big-money deals, Ibrahima Konate was the club’s only addition this summer, much to the chagrin of some fans.

Manchester City paid £100 million on Jack Grealish, Chelsea paid a club-record amount for Romelu Lukaku, and Manchester United spent roughly £120 million for Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, and Cristiano Ronaldo, the Reds’ title rivals.

However, other fans believe that by surviving last season’s injury crisis and bringing back Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Henderson, Jurgen Klopp now has a team that is nearly identical to the one that won the Premier League in 2020.

