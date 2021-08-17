Gary Neville makes an Everton claim as Rafa Benitez’s playing style is described as a “bitter pill to chew.”

Despite Rafa Benitez’s suitability for the job, Gary Neville says something still doesn’t feel right about him managing Everton.

In July, the Blues announced that the Spaniard had agreed to a three-year contract to become the club’s new manager.

Carlo Ancelotti, who departed Goodison Park in early June to return to Real Madrid, was replaced by Benitez.

The 61-year-old brought a plethora of experience to Goodison Park, having previously managed in Spain, Italy, England, and China.

Due to his history with Liverpool, his hiring was possibly the most divisive in Merseyside football history.

Between 2004 and 2010, Benitez led Liverpool to Champions League and FA Cup glory, as well as a second-place Premier League finish.

Everton, on the other hand, won their first Premier League match under Benitez by coming back from a goal down to defeat Southampton at the weekend.

After going behind to Adam Armstrong’s first-half goal, the Blues rallied in the second half, with two tactical changes at the break paying off.

Michael Keane and Mason Holgate switched roles at the back in one, while Richarlison and Demarai Gray switched positions in the other.

Richarlison leveled soon after, while Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored to complete the comeback and seal all three points.

Despite the victory, Neville had the impression that something isn’t quite right about the situation.

He told Sky Sports, “If you go to Goodison Park, they don’t want 100 or so passes at the back before a goal.”

“They want crosses, pressure, and set-pieces, and they want the game to move faster. That is how I believe Rafa will play.

“However, something doesn’t feel right because of the link with Liverpool, and Rafa’s comments and love for Liverpool are so powerful, as is the praise he still receives from Liverpool fans for what he has accomplished.

“It’s a tough pill to swallow [for Everton supporters]that a manager who is so well-suited to them has to be so linked to their main and greatest opponents.

“So, there’s something about it that I don’t like, but I have no doubts that Rafa will love it since he has so much experience.”

