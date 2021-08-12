Gary Neville makes a transfer claim for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, saying, “Not in a million years.”

Due of the Belgian striker’s style of play, Gary Neville believes Jurgen Klopp would never acquire Romelu Lukaku.

Chelsea are nearing a £97.5 million deal to bring Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge after selling him to Everton in 2014.

Liverpool’s Premier League rivals have splashed the cash this summer, focusing on attacking additions to help fuel a title challenge.

Manchester United paid £73 million for Jadon Sancho, while Manchester City recently spent £100 million on Jack Grealish, breaking the British transfer record.

Many people feel Chelsea will win the league now that they have signed Lukaku, a guy who Neville says would not have even crossed Klopp’s head.

“In a million years, Jurgen Klopp would not sign Lukaku. On The Overlap podcast, the former Manchester United defender stated, “Neither would Pep Guardiola, but Chelsea has had that type of striker.”

“A Costa, a Drogba, a single-point striker who wants to carry that line. They’ve had it in their arsenal for almost a decade. Chelsea Football Club will benefit from it. He’d never fit Jurgen Klopp because he wouldn’t press from the front.

’

He’d never fit in at Old Trafford. Up front, the fans require a personality. Cavani is a good fit at Old Trafford. I realize he’s definitely beyond his prime, but he works far harder off the ball than Lukaku.

‘I’m not saying he’s superior; Lukaku will score 25 goals for Chelsea, but he’s not the right fit for United.’ He’d be out of place in Liverpool.”

Lukaku moved from the Premier League to Inter Milan in 2019, where he won the Serie A title last season.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has conceded that the seasoned forward will have a point to make when he returns to the English top division after his time at Manchester United was not considered as a great success.

“There’s something about Lukaku, even though his goal record is incredible each season, there’s never a question about a Lewandowski or a Harry Kane or other strikers,” he remarked.

‘However, there appears to be a minor ‘but’ with Lukaku. It’s just something he needs to prove.”