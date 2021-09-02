Gary Neville discusses why he believes there is “something wrong” at Liverpool.

Gary Neville, a Manchester United legend, believes that something is wrong at Liverpool.

And the Sky Sports commentator believes his former club will finish ahead of the Reds this season.

United and Liverpool are tied on seven points heading into the international break, with United leading the table in terms of goals scored.

In terms of new signings, Jurgen Klopp’s side had a quiet transfer window, with only Ibrahima Konate joining from RB Leipzig for £36 million.

Liverpool, according to Neville, are not the same power they were a season or two ago.

“I was at the Liverpool v Chelsea game on Saturday, and I stated after the game – sometimes you can’t put your finger on it [but]something’s not right,” he said.

“It’s not bad. There are no major issues with morale or the manager’s relationship with the players. That’s not the case.

“However, there is something missing. Three years ago, I recall thinking to myself, “We [United] are in trouble.” ‘We are in severe peril,’ I thought two years ago.

“It’s the audience. The participants. The football’s acceleration. The first three rows. Alisson and Van Dijk were present. Oh, no. They are going to be the league champions.

“When something is correct, you can just sense it and see it. It’s just not there [today], and that team has gone a little too far.

“They haven’t been the same team in two years. By the way, they’re a good club that will win a lot of games. They’ll get pretty close.

“However, I don’t believe they are present. Something doesn’t feel quite right.”

“Unless [Liverpool] purchase someone in the next five hours!” Neville said to the press a few hours before the transfer window closed.

“They got [Kylian] Mbappe, and we’re all like, ‘Oh my God, they’re going to be a challenge!’”

“It was remarkable for [Liverpool] to finish third last season,” Neville remarked. [Klopp] continues to perform an excellent job.

“And, by the way, they’ll make a profit in this transfer window.” One of Liverpool’s problems is that they don’t have any money. They don’t have the financial resources that other clubs do.

“With the resources he has, he is doing an incredible job.

