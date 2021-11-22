Gary Neville compares David Silva to a Manchester City teenager, which he finds ‘interesting’.

Gary Neville praised Manchester City’s academy system, which includes James McAtee, a reported Liverpool transfer target.

Even without crucial players like Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish, City cruised to a 3-0 win over Everton in the Premier League at the Etihad on Sunday.

Due to the absences, Cole Palmer was given the opportunity to start alongside fellow City academy graduate Phil Foden.

Palmer was impressive throughout and was eventually replaced by McAtee, who made his Premier League debut in the 87th minute.

Despite not having enough time to make an impact on the game, the youngster has been flourishing in the City academy and is apparently attracting the attention of some of Europe’s major teams.

Liverpool is one of the clubs keeping an eye on McAtee’s predicament, according to the Daily Mail.

The contract of the 19-year-old at the Etihad Stadium will expire at the end of the 2022-23 season.

In addition to the Reds, Manchester United, Barcelona, Ajax, and Atletico Madrid are said to be ‘interested’ in McAtee, who has been dubbed the ‘Salford Silva.’

While comparing McAtee to City legend David Silva is high praise for a guy still in the early stages of his career, Neville said something similar when McAtee came on against Everton.

On the Sky Sports broadcast, he added, “It’s not an academy, it’s a cloning scheme.” “They’re all the same, they’re like clones. It’s almost as if David Silva has abandoned them all!” McAtee will face great competition for a spot in the City team, but the way Palmer and especially Foden have progressed from youth football will inspire him.

The rivalry would be tough at Liverpool, but taking an academy crown gem away from one of their major rivals may be a smart business move.