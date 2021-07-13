Gary Lineker gives a heartwarming message to Marcus Rashford, saying, “Never be as significant.”

After Marcus Rashford was the target of online racial abuse, Gary Lineker took to social media to offer him a heartfelt message.

After England’s Euro 2020 final loss to Italy, Rashford, teammate Jadon Sancho, and teammate Bukayo Saka all received racist insults on their social media profiles.

After the game ended 1-1, all three players missed their penalties in a 3-2 shootout loss at Wembley.

On Tuesday night, hundreds of people gathered at a mural of the Manchester United player for an anti-racism rally.

After England’s defeat to Roberto Mancini’s team on Sunday night, the mural in Withington, where Rashford grew up, was vandalized.

Since then, the work has been covered in handwritten words of support and admiration for Rashford.

“There isn’t a player in history who hasn’t strayed on the field at some point,” Lineker posted on Twitter on Tuesday evening.

“Whatever you achieve in the game, which I’m sure will be amazing, it will never be as significant as what you’ve accomplished in feeding starving children’s lunch boxes.”

Rashford has been advocating on the subject of food insecurity for a long time, and his efforts have resulted in important government policy changes.

On Tuesday, police revealed that a man had been arrested in connection with an allegedly racist post directed towards Rashford.

Following accusations of an improper tweet posted on Sunday, West Mercia Police said the suspect was held on suspicion of inciting racial hatred.

Police have not named the 50-year-old man from Powick, near Worcester, but he has been freed under investigation.

“We urge individuals to make these reports and are delighted with the speed with which we have been able to deal with this issue,” Worcester police inspector Pete Nightingale said.

“We are continuing to work with the local football community and have established relationships with local clubs to ensure that this behavior is correctly addressed.”