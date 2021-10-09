Gary Lineker claims Mohamed Salah should have won the match after Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United has been named the EA SPORTS Player of the Month for September 2021.

The 36-year-old returned to England this summer to rejoin his previous team, and in his first four Premier League games, he has scored three goals.

In March 2008, before completing a move to Real Madrid in July 2009, Ronaldo won the award for the 13th time.

Despite having a strong start to the season for United, some believe Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah should have won the award.

Gary Lineker, a former Leicester City and England striker, rushed to social media to express his thoughts on the news.

“He’s been fantastic, but Mo Salah should’ve won this….comfortably,” he tweeted.

So far, the Egyptian has been in excellent form for Liverpool, scoring in each of their three league games in September.

Last month, Salah scored against Leeds United, Crystal Palace, and Brentford as the Reds battled for first place.

The 29-year-old was one of six players named on the award’s shortlist earlier this week, and the winner was determined by combining fan votes with those of a panel of football experts.

Salah, Ronaldo, Joao Cancelo, Antonio Rudiger, Allan Saint-Maximin, and Ismaila Sarr have all been named to the list of nominees.

Salah last won the Premier League Player of the Month award in February and March of 2018, when he won it back-to-back.

In December 2019, Trent Alexander-Arnold was the latest Liverpool player to get the accolade.