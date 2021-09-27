Garth Crooks is angered by his own Team of the Week selection of a Liverpool player.

After a dramatic 3-3 draw with Brentford on Saturday, Garth Crooks has picked two Liverpool players in his Team of the Week.

While the Reds’ defense was lacking, they played some wonderful attacking football and had chances to take the game away from the newly promoted team at 2-1 and 3-2.

The Reds went up 2-1 thanks to a strike from Mohamed Salah, who made it 100 goals in English football’s top flight.

According to BBC Sport, the Egyptian was a constant threat throughout the game, and while he wasted a wonderful chance to make it 4-2 to the visitors, he did enough to earn a place in Crooks’ starting lineup.

“By Salah’s standards, this was a terrible display from the Egyptian superstar,” he said.

“He most likely scored the game’s simplest goal.

“However, ignoring a man who has scored 100 Premier League goals faster than any other Liverpool player in the club’s history is difficult.

“Even though his effort against Brentford wasn’t his finest, it’s a fantastic feat.

“Ten of the eleven Brentford players have started every game this season, which is why they will struggle to survive this season, though I believe they will.”

Jordan Henderson was the other Liverpool player to be selected.

According to the article, the Reds captain made three important passes in the game, more than any other player on the field, and the midfielder was a driving force at the heart of the squad as Liverpool fought back.

Henderson’s ability to get a handle on the game when the team requires it was commended by Crooks.

“Liverpool keep trying to write him off, but when they hit a snag, as they did against Brentford, Henderson is the one man they can count on to get them through,” said the former Stoke and Tottenham star.

“A consummate professional.”